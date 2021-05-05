The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 202 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 188,435. For the second day in a row, the state reported no COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll remains 2,052.
Blaine County gained two confirmed cases and one probable case today, leaving local totals at 2,133 confirmed and 235 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 30 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 510,011 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 102,254 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 11,192 and 2,927, respectively.
Keep reading for the latest on Ketchum’s emergency health order, the Bluebird Village housing project, a lawsuit over a private airport near Fairfield, and more news from Wednesday, May 5.
• The Ketchum City Council will again consider relaxing the city’s emergency health order in its meeting on May 17. Some city leaders have expressed interest in easing regulations before the summer tourist season, though the council has remained cautious so far.
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• Meanwhile, the Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission is preparing to conduct a pre-application design review of the proposed and highly debated Bluebird Village residential project. A public meeting on the matter is set for May 11.
Foley has details on the project here.
• Preserve Camas Prairie Inc., a Camas County-based nonprofit, has filed a lawsuit in the 5th District Court to challenge the county’s approval of a proposed private airport near Fairfield. The airport would include an 8,500-foot runway and would be equipped to land “very large aircraft,” such as a Boeing 737-800.
• Bellevue Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester will remain with the Marshal’s Office after gaining national attention for a controversial TikTok video he posted in late April. The video, which has garnered both strong support and fierce opposition for Silvester, mocks basketball star LeBron James for his recent criticism of the use of lethal force by police officers.
Gretel Kauffman and Alejandra Buitrago report.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In