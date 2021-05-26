Local COVID-19 infection rates remain low as Blaine County nears 80% vaccination among eligible residents. With Bellevue now the only local government to enforce a mask requirement, most of the county has defaulted to the state’s Stage 4 Idaho Rebounds safety guidelines. As such, businesses are left to make their own decisions as far as whether or not to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions.
Read below for more on how businesses are moving forward, Blaine County’s latest COVID levels, the Occupy Town Square Rally for affordable housing, and more news from Wednesday, May 26.
• Since Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Blaine County have all repealed their health orders and associated mask mandates, local businesses are left to make and enforce their own rules, if any. In Hailey, some businesses leapt at the opportunity to resume normal operations. Others are a little hesitant to do so for a wide variety of reasons.
• On Thursday, Blaine County’s seven-day moving average COVID-19 incidence rate per hypothetical 100,000 residents had reached its lowest point since early September at 1.9, though it has risen slightly since then to 4.3. For context, the incidence rate peaked on Jan. 23 at 81.9.
Greg Foley has more information.
• Dozens gathered in Ketchum Town Square Saturday to demonstrate in favor of more affordable workforce housing in the Wood River Valley. Participants in the Occupy Town Square Rally showed support for new community housing projects, including the hotly debated Bluebird Village development.
• The Hailey Public Works Department is eyeing a major construction project for the northern stretch of River Street between Bullion Street and McKercher Boulevard. The project would involve constructing asphalt walkways, relocating parking spaces, reconstructing drainage and more.
• St. Luke’s Health System is expanding its virtual care services to more emergency departments. Patients will now be able to connect virtually with neurologists, behavioral health providers, pediatricians and more specialists.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
