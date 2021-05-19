Three local cities have lifted their health orders after the CDC last week said that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in public. The Blaine County commissioners are meeting tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to discuss the countywide mask order. If you're interested, the public can view the meeting online. Visit www.co.blaine.id.us for more information.
Keep reading for more on those repealed mask orders, the latest on Ketchum’s construction boom, the local housing crunch, and more news from Wednesday, May 19.
• Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum have lifted their COVID-19 health orders and are now operating under the state’s Stage 4 Idaho Rebounds guidelines. The governments of Bellevue and Blaine County are preparing to review their own health orders soon.
Greg Foley and Emily Jones have the full story.
• Official numbers have corroborated what everyone already knew: Ketchum and Sun Valley are in the midst of a major building boom. In the first four months of 2021, Ketchum processed $48 million in building permit valuation, more than twice the valuation of the first four months of 2019—pre-pandemic.
• Local leaders are forming a working group to address the housing crisis in the Wood River Valley. The group will assess what has been deemed a “desperate situation,” but doesn’t anticipate any quick fixes.
Gretel Kauffman has more information here.
• The city of Ketchum is kicking off a campaign to raise $9 million to purchase 64 acres of the 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property from developer Bob Brennan. If the purchase is successful, the property would be maintained as a public park and preserve.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
