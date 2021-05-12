The Hailey City Council on Monday approved a motion to lift all restrictions on outdoor public gatherings. However, the order Mayor Martha Burke signed Tuesday night removes restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings.
Though indoor gatherings did not factor into the City Council’s discussion much on Monday, their inclusion in the order falls in line with Gov. Brad Little’s Tuesday afternoon announcement shifting the state into Stage 4 of his economic rebound plan.
Keep reading for more on that, plus the latest on a controversial wolf-kill law, a $1.5 billion energy project on the Camas Prairie, and more news from Wednesday, May 12.
• The city of Hailey has now lifted all indoor and outdoor group-size restrictions and a requirement to wear face coverings outdoors in public. The only aspect of the city’s previous health order that remains intact is a requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
• Gov. Brad Little’s signing of a law that could see the state's gray wolf population decimated by 90% has elicited staunch opposition from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and from various local entities and officials.
• Cat Creek Energy is still pursuing the construction of a $1.5 billion power-generating project on the Camas Prairie west of Fairfield. The massive undertaking would consist of a pumped-storage hydro facility, 170,000 photovoltaic solar panels and more than three dozen 380-foot-tall wind turbines. The company is targeting an operation start date by 2026.
Greg Moore has the full story.
• The Bellevue City Council faced an unexpected debate during its regular meeting on Monday as members of the public offered comments both in favor of and against the continued employment of Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester, who has recently garnered national attention for a divisive TikTok video.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
In light of declining COVID-19 infection rates both locally and statewide, the Express' daily news Roundup will now only include coronavirus statistics once a week on Fridays.
