The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 454 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, raising the total to 176,461. Of those, an estimated 98,252 have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by six today to 1,935.
Blaine County gained two new cases today, raising local totals to 1,998 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 46 cases in Blaine County.
As of Wednesday evening, 211,622 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 127,302 state residents have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on the Warm Springs Ranch development, Bellevue’s comprehensive plan, Ketchum’s efforts to preserve historical buildings and more stories from Wednesday, March 17.
• The Ketchum City Council began reviewing plans to develop a new residential subdivision on the high-profile Warm Springs Ranch property and the base of Bald Mountain. If the plan is approved, the city would be able to move forward in purchasing the remaining 64 acres of the property to develop a public park and preserve.
• The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission got the ball rolling this week to enact changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, which sets out various goals and objectives for the city’s future. Proposed amendments address recent additions to Bellevue’s area of city impact map and new Census data.
• The city of Ketchum is making progress in its efforts to protect historically and culturally significant buildings in the downtown core. The newly formed Historic Preservation Commission will work with consultant Logan Simpson Design to develop preservation guidelines.
• Sun Valley Resort and the U.S. Forest Service are reminding uphill travelers on Bald Mountain that they must follow specific regulations and routes. Baldy has seen an increase in after-hours traffic with the extended daylight hours, and with that increased popularity “comes a significant concern [of] skiers and riders straying from the designated uphill and downhill routes.”
• The Sun Valley Youth Hockey team claimed their second consecutive state tournament title over the weekend, notching up 45 goals in the IAHA High School Champions.
Jon Mentzer has the full story.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
