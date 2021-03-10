The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 456 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 174,246. Of those, an estimated 96,836 have recovered.
The state’s coronavirus-related death toll rose by nine today to 1,901.
The health department confirmed five new cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 1,989 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 70 cases in Blaine County.
Statewide, 175,439 people are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. A further 119,763 Idahoans have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 4,133 and 2,362, respectively.
Keep reading for updates on a vaccine milestone in Idaho, the governor’s thoughts on an approaching COVID-19 anniversary, Sun Valley’s LOT, and more news from Wednesday, March 10.
• As of today, more Idahoans have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 than have ever tested positive for the virus. Roughly 9.82% of state residents have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or have been administered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little reflected on the upcoming anniversary of Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. He noted Idaho’s progress in its economic recovery and “mourn[ed] the loss of life” attributed to the virus. Idaho’s coronavirus-related death toll hit 1,892 yesterday. His comments came as COVID-19 case rates decrease slightly statewide and in Blaine County.
• Sun Valley’s local-option tax receipts were down for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to the same date range in fiscal 2020. Between October, November and December, the city recorded an overall decrease of 19% in LOT collections.
• The Camas County Planning and Zoning Commission has greenlit a proposed private airport near Fairfield. The application by Ix-Nay Investment Trust--a firm used locally for land acquisitions by actor Bruce Willis--envisions an 8,500-foot runway that could accommodate large aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 737-800. The plan still needs to clear a few hurdles from the EPA.
• The Sun Valley Music Festival today announced plans to hold a fully in-person concert series this summer at the Sun Valley Pavilion. The 37th annual season of free live music will kick off July 26. Last year’s festival was held in a virtual format.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
