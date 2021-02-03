The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 507 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 164,163. Of those, an estimated 84,159 have recovered.
The state recorded another seven coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the death toll to 1,748.
Blaine County now has recorded more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 since last March, adding 14 more confirmed and one probable today, for totals of 1,821 confirmed and 182 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 418 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 26,415 state residents have receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and a further 87,135 Idahoans have received one dose and are awaiting their second. Those numbers are 249 and 2,180, respectively, in Blaine County.
Read on for updates on high-profile developments in Ketchum and Bellevue, an anti-drug amendment advancing through the Idaho Legislature, Sun Valley’s new Baldy expansion, and more top news from Wednesday, Feb. 3.
• The Ketchum City Council approved development plans for the Marriott-affiliated Ketchum Tribute Hotel, a proposed 130,000-square-foot project slated for the city’s southern entrance, across River Street from the Limelight Hotel and across Main from the now-void Harriman Hotel. Key to Ketchum’s approval is a planned-unit-development agreement/conditional-use permit, or PUD.
Greg Foley has more details here.
• The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final plat application for phase one of the Strahorn subdivision. The development is expected to bring 47 residential lots to the east side of Bellevue.
• The Senate State Affairs Committee passed a proposed amendment to the Idaho constitution designed to prevent the state from legalizing marijuana and other psychoactive drugs. The measure will now go to the Senate floor for a vote. Constitutional amendments require approval of two-thirds of the Legislature and approval from a majority of Idaho voters.
Gretel Kauffman has the full story.
• Sun Valley Resort opened its new Sunrise expansion this morning, welcoming skiers to 380 acres of expert terrain on the southern side of Bald Mountain. A new high-speed quad chairlift covers the area.
• Carey High School senior Kylie Wood broke the school’s all-time basketball points record last night. She scored 40 points against Camas County in the final league game of the season, setting the new points record at 1,290.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In