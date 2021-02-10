The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 458 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 166,553.
The state counted 11 more coronavirus-related deaths today, raising Idaho's death toll to 1,791.
Blaine County gained seven confirmed and three probable cases of the virus today, raising local totals to 1,893 confirmed and 189 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 431 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 43,359 Idahoans, including 411 Blaine County residents, have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 117,001 state residents, including 3,224 locals, have received one dose and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for news of a Blaine County resident dying of COVID-19 amid the ongoing local surge, Hailey’s new immigration resolution, workforce housing plans in Ketchum, and more top news from Wednesday, Feb. 10.
• Last night, the South Central Public Health District confirmed that another Blaine County resident has died of COVID-19, raising the local death toll to 15. According to a representative from the Health District, the deceased was a woman in her 70s. She lived in a long-term care facility and was hospitalized prior to her death.
• Blaine County’s 15th coronavirus-related death occurred during an ongoing surge in local COVID-19 infections. In the past four weeks, Blaine County has gained more positive cases than in the first four weeks of the pandemic, leaving the county with the worst per capita infection rate in the state.
• The Hailey City Council passed a resolution on Monday evening calling upon police officers and other city staff to refrain from enforcing federal immigration law or inquiring after a person’s immigration status unless necessary for a criminal investigation. The resolution cites a need to build trust between Hailey’s immigrant community and law enforcement.
• Seattle-based GMD Development has released a set of architectural renderings for the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing project in downtown Ketchum. The developer is refining the concept and design before submitting a formal application to the city.
• The Bellevue City Council approved the final plat for the first phase of the Strahorn Subdivision. Phase one of five will bring 47 new residential lots on about 17 acres in Slaughterhouse Canyon.
