A moose with poor eyesight was seen wandering around Croy Creek Road this past weekend. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was on site monitoring the animal. If encountered, the moose should be given a wide berth. Given her health condition, this could be the same moose that was recently treated by Fish and Game for a severe case of conjunctivitis. She and her calf were also seen wandering through the Albertsons parking lot in Hailey in December. Click here and here to read more.