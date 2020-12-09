The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,298 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, registering a new record single-day increase for the second day in a row. Today's surge brings the total to 116,203, of which health officials continue to monitor an estimated 70,289 active cases.
The state reported 29 new coronavirus-related deaths today. The virus is considered a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,103 Idahoans. So far this month, the virus has killed 143 residents, meaning roughly 13 percent of the state's total death toll has come in the past nine days.
In Blaine County, the Department of Health and Welfare counted a further 17 confirmed and four probable cases of COVID-19, raising local totals to 1,331 confirmed and 108 probable. According to the most recent data available, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 263 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for news on the latest COVID-19-related deaths in Blaine County, Sun Valley’s extended mask order, the local juvenile crime rate and more top news from Wednesday, Dec. 9.
• The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported last night that two more Blaine County residents have died of COVID-19. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s—both with underlying conditions—became the eighth and ninth locals to die of the virus, according to a spokesperson from the South Central Public Health District.
• The Sun Valley City Council voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask mandate through the end of March, 2021. The health order, initially put forth by Mayor Peter Hendricks, requires people to wear a face covering that completely shields their nose and mouth “when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction,” both in indoor and outdoor public places. Some exemptions apply.
• The Blaine County juvenile justice system hasn’t seen a significant spike—or drop—in offenses committed by young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report presented to the Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday. The county’s Juvenile Probation Department recorded a dip when the coronavirus first arrived in the valley, but numbers since then have more or less aligned with previous years.
• Skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride a new chairlift and get a glimpse of new terrain on Saturday, when Sun Valley Resort begins the first phase of opening a long-awaited expansion in the Cold Springs area of Bald Mountain.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
