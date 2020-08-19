The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted 370 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 28,696, of which 291 have died—nine more than yesterday. Officials estimate 11,733 of the cases have recovered, meaning 16,945 are considered active.
The state registered no new confirmed cases among Blaine County residents today, but did count two probable ones. That leaves local totals at 574 confirmed and 18 probable. St. Luke’s administered 17 coronavirus tests in Blaine County yesterday. Eighteen patients are still awaiting results. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring about 20 local active cases.
In other news, Idahoans who’ve lost their jobs because of COVID-19 will receive additional unemployment benefits, affordable housing projects gain headway in Ketchum and Hailey, and local officials reflect on a historic milestone. Here are those and more top stories from Wednesday, Aug. 19.
• Gov. Brad Little’s office announced on Monday that the state has opted into the federal plan to extend enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits. All Idahoans receiving unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for an additional $300 per week. President Donald Trump created the program earlier this month following the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which increased weekly unemployment benefits by $600.
That's good news for many in Blaine County: Its economy appears to have been hit harder than the state as a whole, according to data from the Idaho Department of Labor, and may be recovering more slowly.
• Yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote nationwide. Kauffman caught up with the three women representing District 26 in the Legislature to ask them what this historic milestone means to them. Sen. Michelle Stennett, Rep. Sally Toone and Rep. Muffy Davis all reflected on the progress women have made in the past century and the challenges that remain ahead.
• The Ketchum City Council has decided to fund up to $1.4 million of the proposed Bluebird Village affordable housing project, slated for construction on the site of Ketchum’s current city hall. The project will receive the funds from the city only if it also receives tax-credit funding from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
• The Blaine County Sheriff’s office has shared data on arrests and training, illuminating common practices and various trends in local law enforcement. Sheriff Steve Harkins said that since he took office in January 2017 he has prioritized deputy training to cultivate “compassion, good judgement and use of de-escalation techniques.” Since 2017, deputy training hours have increased by 62 percent, Harkins said. Of the 1,213 arrests that took place between January 2017 and December 2019, only 31 required the use of force.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is reviewing a two-story, three-building housing development planned for River Street. The plan includes 12 housing units between the three buildings and proposes the use of repurposed shipping containers as primary construction materials.
• The final performance of the virtual 2020 Sun Valley Music Festival begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. Visit svmusicfestival.org to stream for free.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In