The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 255 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 187,269. Of those, an estimated 106,793 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by five today to 2,045.
Blaine County gained three confirmed cases and two probable today, leaving local totals at 2,127 confirmed and 235 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 31 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 471,095 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 126,349 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 10,508 and 3,264, respectively.
Keep reading for the latest on the J&J vaccine, Hailey’s health order, the county’s vaccination rates, and more news from Wednesday, April 28.
• The South Central Public Health District will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was temporarily paused on recommendations from the CDC and FDA after some patients developed a rare, but potentially fatal blood-clotting response.
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• Blaine County’s vaccination rate far surpasses other counties in the South Central Public Health District. In fact, with about 73% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Blaine County sports the best vaccination rate in the state.
• Though vaccinations are continuing at a clip, local governments aren’t quite ready to roll back COVID-19-related health orders. The Hailey City Council this week extended its emergency health order by a maximum of 90 days, though the council plans to revisit the matter on May 24.
• The COVID Outreach Wood River project, a free coronavirus testing initiative spearheaded by Dr. Tom Archie, has wrapped up. Since launching in early November, Archie and his team have administered nearly 2,844 COVID-19 tests, helping to track and reduce community spread and making several important discoveries, including identifying the first variants in the county.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In