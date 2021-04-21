The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 294 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 185,759. Of those, an estimated 105,250 have recovered.
The state reported six new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll is now 2,028.
Blaine County gained two new confirmed cases and one probable today, leaving local totals at 2,110 confirmed and 230 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 42 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 427,411 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 149,752 state residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 9,631 and 3,618, respectively.
Keep reading for news of Idaho Power’s redundant transmission line on Highway 75, a state bill to tighten citizen ballot initiatives, Ketchum’s verdict on Wagon Days and Ketch’em Alive, and more news from Wednesday, April 21.
• The Blaine County commissioners this week denied a public motion requesting that they reconsider allowing Idaho Power to build an aboveground redundant transmission line along state Highway 75. However, a petition for judicial review of the matter is pending.
• Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that will significantly tighten the requirements for ballot initiatives brought by state citizens. The move immediately spurred a court challenge.
• The Ketchum City Council gave the green light to a number of popular summer events to move forward this year. This summer will see the return of Wagon Days and the Ketch’em Alive free summer concert series.
• The developers of the Sweetwater Community in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision have altered some of their design plans, but some members of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission are not on board with the changes.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
