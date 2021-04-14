By 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had not updated its daily COVID-19 numbers, which are typically released around 5 p.m.
The state did, however, update its vaccine data. A total of 380,191 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 168,569 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 8,522 and 4,006, respectively.
Keep reading for updates on regional administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Indian Creek fire, Hailey’s forthcoming Sunbeam subdivision and more news from Wednesday, April 14.
• The South Central Public Health District and St. Luke’s Health System suspended administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. Their decision is in keeping with recommendations from the CDC after six women in the U.S. developed serious blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
• Multiple fire departments responded to a wildfire on the northwest side of Indian Creek canyon, northeast of Hailey. Indian Creek Ranch Manager Blake Evenson said he was using a flame-inducing Rodenator device to kill ground squirrels and collapse their tunnels. The fire from the Rodenator soon ignited nearby brush and quickly spread out of control.
• The Hailey City Council unanimously approved the final plat application for the Sunbeam subdivision’s first phase of development. The green light means the developer can move forward with construction of a 54-acre neighborhood of 85 single-family homes and townhomes.
• After last summer’s unprecedented wave of visitors to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, the U.S. Forest Service is reducing the camping stay length on the SNRA from 16 to 10 days beginning this May.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Isn’t this the one that the president wanted to get pushed through so quickly ? Hmmmm 🤔
Always good to sit back and watch before rushing in to stick something in your body .
see...... I told you it was a bad idea !!!!!!!!!!
Out of 6 million J&J vaccinations, 6 women had this problem. That is 1 in 1,000,000. Seeking medical help, several of the women were given the wrong treatment. This pause also gives time to get the word to medical personnel what to look for and the appropriate treatment.
Around 1 in 1,000 women get blood clots as a result of hormonal birth control - of course these clots are very different from the blood clots of the 6 women.
