The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 511 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 41,434, of which an estimated 21,976 have recovered. The state counted four more coronavirus-related deaths overnight, raising the death toll to 464.
According to the South Central Public Health District, Blaine County gained two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, leaving local totals at 651 confirmed and 31 probable. Health officials are monitoring 50 active cases in the county.
Keep reading for more on COVID-19 spikes, an extended emergency health order and other top news items from Tuesday, Sept. 29.
• According to the South Central Public Health District, the district’s eight counties have doubled their weekly COVID-19 case count in the past four weeks. Week by week infection rates have increased in six of the eight counties (not Jerome or Lincoln), with significant spikes registered in Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia and Blaine County.
Within that timeframe, the district also registered its largest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: 151 new confirmed and probable on Sept. 24.
• The city of Bellevue voted to extend its emergency health order until at least March 25, 2021. Mayor Ned Burns invoked emergency powers on March 30 of this year to increase isolation restrictions. Though most of Bellevue has reopened now, a mask order remains in place. The extension will allow the mayor and city council to react to whatever health situation the winter brings, Burns said.
• The water supply at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum once again broke down over the weekend—the third time in six months. Unlike the previous two instances, this breakdown did not results in a “boil water notice” for residents to avoid sickness from contaminated water. Full pressure was finally restored after about 36 hours.
• The Hailey City Council unanimously approved an engine-idling ordinance on Monday, prohibiting drivers from leaving their engines running for more than three minutes when parked in public or guest spots within city limits.
Breaking the ordinance is technically punishable by a $100 fine, though the city attorney said enforcement will take a primarily educational stance. The ordinance includes several exceptions.
• The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission took a first look last week at a proposed new high-density zone that would allow more units per acre. According to a city memo, the new zone would allow more diverse multi-family housing options and smaller single-family-size lots.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
