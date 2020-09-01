The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 280 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, bringing the total to 32,368. Since yesterday, the state added seven more deaths to its total, which now stands at 368.
The state reported no new cases in Blaine County, where numbers remain at 588 confirmed and 18 probable.
Meanwhile, county commissioners are weighing whether or not to accept federal money to cover public safety employees’ salaries and health officials urge caution ahead of the holiday weekend. Here’s more on that, plus other top news from Tuesday, Sept. 1.
• Next week the Blaine County commissioners are expected to decide whether or not to use funding from the federal CARES Act to cover the salaries of public safety employees. The commissioners expressed interest in participating in the state program in July, but the decision wasn’t final. If they do decide to go ahead with the move, it would be worth $2.8 million in federal aid--but, as Gretel Kauffman reports, there's some uncertainty around the money.
• With Labor Day weekend rapidly approaching, health leaders across the state issued a joint message of caution to vacationers. Dr. A. Patrice Burgess, chief medical informatics officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, warned against gatherings—even 20-30 people in a backyard barbecue—and said these lapses in social distancing lead to spikes in infection.
St. Luke’s Health System continues to test between 800-1,000 people each day, but Executive Medical Director Dr. Rob Cavagnol said limited testing resources keep that number from being higher.
• Friday is the deadline to file for public office in Bellevue’s November elections. As of yesterday, incumbent Mayor Ned Burns had filed for reelection; he will run against challenger Jared Murphy. Two people had also filed for candidacy for city council: incumbent Doug Brown and challenger John Marsh.
• The Wood River Land Trust is eyeing a floodplain and stream restoration project that could return a .75-mile stretch of riverfront in Colorado Gulch back to its natural state. The project would involve recreating a historic side channel on the east side of the river and removing riprap and road fill to restore floodplain connectivity. A representative of the Land Trust said this would greatly improve wildlife habitat.
