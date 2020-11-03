The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported the state’s new highest ever single-day increase of COVID-19 cases today: 1,179 confirmed and probable. That brings the total to 67,024. Of those, officials are monitoring an estimated 35,533 active cases. According to state health officials, coronavirus has contributed to the deaths of 647 Idahoans, 15 more than yesterday.
According to the state, Blaine County gained nine more confirmed and two probable cases of the virus since yesterday, raising those totals to 882 and 48, respectively. As of Monday night, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 137 active cases in Blaine County. Those numbers have not yet been updated for today.
• Polls in Blaine County close at 8 p.m. today for the 2020 general election. For those who have not yet voted but plan to, click here to learn where to go and what documentation to bring to cast your ballot.
Express staff will be covering state and local elections as results become available tonight. Keep an eye on mtexpress.com for up-to-date coverage.
• The Ketchum City Council approved a new citywide health order last night, revising and clarifying various COVID-19 regulations and falling closer in line with some of the state’s Stage 3 reopening rules. Some of Ketchum’s stricter regulations—such as the current mask mandate—will remain in effect, even though there is no statewide mask order. The revised health order includes a requirement that outdoor gatherings may not exceed 50 people or 25 percent of the maximum permitted occupancy space, and the state’s Stage 3 guidelines governing occupancy of bars and restaurants now apply.
• During last night’s city council meeting, Ketchum also passed a new parking ordinance, providing for limited overnight parking on city streets and reducing the penalties for those who park illegally. The ordinance is now in effect and will remain in place until May 1.
Click here for details of the ordinance, including designated overnight parking areas, penalties and more.
• Idahoans with an expiring driver’s license or vehicle registration will have a little extra time to get it renewed. In light of a recent software system change and the restrictions to in-person visits to the DMV, the department is facing a backlog in service. Anyone with a registration or license expiring between September and December 2020 will now have until Jan. 31, 2021, to renew.
