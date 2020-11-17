The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a new record daily increase in COVID-19 cases today: 1,781 confirmed and probable statewide. Today's jump brought the grand total to 85,125, of which health officials continue to monitor an estimated 48,797.
The state also reported more coronavirus-related deaths today than it ever has before in a single day: 35. That raises the death toll to 798. The previous highest single-day rise to the death toll was 19.
The health department counted another 25 confirmed and two probable cases among Blaine County residents today, raising those tallies to 1,045 confirmed and 72 probable. As of last night, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 193 active cases, but the district has not yet updates its data today.
Keep reading for updates on COVID-19 testing at St. Luke’s, a local house fire, continuing aftershocks from the March 31 earthquake and more top news from Tuesday, Nov. 17.
• As the winter flu season ramps up and local coronavirus case counts climb, St. Luke’s is setting up a mobile COVID-19 testing station at St. Luke’s Wood River just south of Ketchum. The hospital previously operated a drive-thru testing station in Ketchum during the early months of the pandemic, but shifted COVID-19 testing to the Hailey clinic at the end of May as local case counts plateaued. Patients will once again be able to drive up to take their test, but may do so by appointment only.
• A family has been displaced after their East Fork home caught fire last night. About two-dozen firefighters responded to the incident and spent roughly five and a half hours extinguishing the roof fire, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.
• The 6.5-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Sawtooth region at the end of March is still being felt throughout the area, with the U.S. Geological Survey registering 81 aftershocks near Stanley between Nov. 11-17. The largest of those measured a magnitude 4.3 and could be felt “lightly” in the Wood River Valley, according to the USGS.
• Following the weekend’s heavy snowfall, about 100 kilometers of groomed Nordic ski and snowshoe trails have opened up throughout Blaine County, including the free-to-access Wood River Trail. As more snow falls, more trails will open, with Galena Lodge planning to start its season on Friday.
• The Wood River Land Trust is developing plans to open up its newly acquired 118-acre Simons Bauer Preserve within the year. The preserve would connect to Lions Park and the Draper Preserve, bringing the Hailey Greenway to a total of 475 acres.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
