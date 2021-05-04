The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 209 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 188,233. The state reported no COVID-19-related deaths today. The death toll remains 2,052.
Blaine County gained one probable case today, leaving local totals at 2,131 confirmed and 234 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 30 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 504,388 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 105,094 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Read on for the top news stories from Tuesday, May 4.
• COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly locally and throughout the state, but St. Luke’s Wood River is seeing fewer patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment. As the summer tourist season approaches, local doctors remain hopeful.
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• The Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Thursday to decide whether or not to approve a conditional-use permit for a private air strip south of Stanley. The Blaine County commissioners have publicly spoken out against the project.
• The Blaine County commissioners signed a proclamation today recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Brittany Shipley, executive director of the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, spoke to the commissioners this morning and encouraged the move.
• The Community Library in Ketchum has name National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winner Timothy Egan as this year’s Hemingway Distinguished Lecturer. Egan will visit Ketchum in July to meet with students and deliver his lecture. Registration is free and open now on the library’s website.
• Express Staff Writer Emily Jones recently reported on the Unega Mountain Dog Rescue in Bellevue, which rescued more than two dozen dogs from hellish conditions on a Buhl farm. Our photographer Roland Lane visited the dogs in their new home while they await adoption.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
