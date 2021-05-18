Ketchum became the third city in Blaine County to rescind its COVID-19 health order last night, following Hailey and Sun Valley. In light of these decisions, the leaders in Bellevue and Blaine County are preparing to make their own determinations on mask mandates.
Just like last summer, many of the main news items this week are related to wearing masks and fighting wildfires. Keep reading for the top stories from Tuesday, May 18.
• The city of Ketchum officially rescinded its health order last night. Mayor Neil Bradshaw cast the deciding vote, with the City Council split 2-2 on the decision. Private businesses in Ketchum may still enforce whatever restrictions they please, but mask-wearing and gathering limits are no longer mandated by law.
• With Ketchum, Hailey and Sun Valley all lifting their COVID-19 restrictions, Bellevue is preparing to review its own emergency health order next week. With the lowest vaccination rates of any city in the valley, however, some city officials are hesitant.
• The Blaine County commissioners, similarly, will review the county-wide health order in a special meeting Thursday night. Commissioner Angenie McCleary has voiced staunch opposition to lifting COVID-19-related restrictions, and expressed disappointment at the cities’ decisions.
Gretel Kauffman has the details.
• The Bureau of Land Management has issued a fire prevention order banning certain fire activity on public land until Oct. 20. Amid serious drought conditions, wildfire season in Blaine and Custer counties has begun earlier than usual.
• The Elk Fire, reported near Stanley over the weekend, is expected to be fully contained by 7 p.m. tonight at around 42 acres. The Sawtooth National Forest said it would not provide any further updates on the situation unless significant fire activity occurred.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In