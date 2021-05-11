Gov. Brad Little today formally moved Idaho back into Stage 4 of reopening. The state spent much of last summer in Stage 4 of Little’s economic rebound plan, but has been in the more strict Stage 3 or Stage 2 since Oct. 26, 2020.
Under Stage 4, businesses and governmental agencies may resume all regular operations, though the state recommends continued social distancing and heightened sanitation practices.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the South Central Public Health District are showing gradual declines in local and statewide COVID-19 infection rates, decreased transmission risk, and rising vaccination rates. In light of that, the Idaho Mountain Express' daily Roundup moving forward will only report state and regional COVID-19 statistics once a week on Fridays, barring any particularly noteworthy trends or events.
Keep reading for the latest updates on St. Luke’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit, an increased reward for the Croy Exchange arson case, the Bluebird Village debate, and more news from Tuesday, May 11.
• St. Luke’s Health System’s new COVID-19 mobile vaccine unit kicked off operations this week, administering shots at The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue. Today until 8 p.m., the mobile unit is at The Meadows. Throughout the week, St. Luke’s will be touring various locations throughout the valley.
• The reward has now increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist responsible for the Croy Street Exchange fire in downtown Hailey in March. Investigators are now offering $10,000 for information.
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a pre-application design review of the hotly debated Bluebird Village residential project today.
• Sun Valley Co. has hired a new vice president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort. Tim Silva, president of Sun Valley Co. and general manager of the resort, will cede the general manager role to Pete Sonntag on June 7.
• Visit Sun Valley is holding its first semi-annual community meeting of 2021 tomorrow morning to discuss winter season business and preview the summer season.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
New GM at SV comiing from Vail. Could this be a prelude of SV selling out to Vail????
