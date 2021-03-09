The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 481 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, raising the total to 173,790. Of those, an estimated 96,628 have recovered.
The state’s coronavirus-related death toll rose by two today to 1,892.
The state confirmed one case in Blaine County today, leaving local totals at 1,984 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 92 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 170,503 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 118,892 state residents have received one dose and await their second.
Read on for news of ITD’s transfer of Sun Valley Road to local governments, Idaho’s 2020 suicide rate, all BCSD students returning to class, and more news from Tuesday, March 9.
• With the return of middle and high schoolers yesterday, all Blaine County School District students are now attending in-person learning four days a week. Express photographer Roland Lane visited Wood River High School Monday morning to document an unusual back-to-school scenario.
• The Idaho Transportation Department has delayed until next month final approval of a plan to transfer ownership of a section of Sun Valley Road to the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum. Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks expressed disappointment at the delay, but is hopeful the transfer--which Hendricks expects to spur road repairs through local funding--will go through soon.
Greg Foley has more information here.
• Idaho saw its highest suicide rate in 2020, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Violent Death Reporting System. Following a significant decline between 2018 and 2019, 2020 saw a 16% increase year-over-year, with the state attributing 420 deaths to suicide.
• The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public input on a planned Prescribed Fire Restoration Project. According to the Forest Service, the project aims to improve ecosystem health, restore more natural ecological function, and yield several other positive environmental impacts.
• The U.S. Board on Geographic Names has formally recognized Idaho’s last active glacier as Borah Glacier, atop its namesake peak in Custer County, about 40 miles northeast of Sun Valley.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
