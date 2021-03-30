The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 313 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 180,076. Of those, an estimated 100,714 have recovered.
The department reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll remains 1,957.
The state confirmed four new cases in Blaine County today, leaving local totals at 2,045 confirmed and 211 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 47 cases in Blaine County.
A total of 273,535 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 158,960 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for further details on a fatal traffic incident in Hailey last Thursday, Idaho’s declining unemployment rates, the latest on a proposed four-story mixed-use building in Ketchum, and more news from Tuesday, March 30.
• Hailey Police Chief Steve England confirmed this morning the identities of the people involved in a Thursday night traffic incident that left one person dead and another injured. According to England, Hailey resident Stephen Begley committed suicide after striking and injuring Sarah Cardella of Boise with his car.
Mark Dee and Emily Jones report.
• The developer of a proposed high-profile, 59,000-square-foot mixed-use building on Main Street in Ketchum has appealed to the City Council for a new decision on the project, after the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission denied the plan last month. The City Council will have the options of approving the project, denying it or remanding it back to the P&Z for reconsideration.
• Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped once again in February, down to 3.3% from the historic high of 11.6% recorded last April. Year-over-year, several industries have registered job growth in February 2021, compared to the pre-pandemic levels of February 2020.
• Sun Valley Resort closed Dollar Mountain to skiers and snowboarders on Sunday, marking the beginning of the end of the 2020-21 ski season. The resort also closed the Seattle Ridge area of Bald Mountain and the Roundhouse restaurant. The plan is to keep the rest of Baldy open through April 11.
