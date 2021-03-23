The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 359 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 178,119. An estimated 99,387 of those have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by five today to 1,951.
The health department confirmed six cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 2,020 confirmed and 209 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 45 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 243,071 Idahoans are considered fully inoculated against COVID-19. A further 144,958 state residents have received one dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on vaccine priorities groups, an extension to Bellevue’s Emergency Powers Ordinance, COVID-19 vaccines for homebound residents, and more news from Tuesday, March 23.
• The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has made its final recommendations on vaccine eligibility to Gov. Brad Little. The committee recommended that Idahoans living in congregate settings be eligible now regardless of age or medical condition, but recommended against giving priority to those who work in restaurants, bars, banks and airports.
• The South Central Public Health District announced Monday that it is partnering with various organizations throughout its eight counties—including Blaine—to provide COVID-19 vaccines to approximately 800 homebound residents. Those who are homebound and currently qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are urged to sign up by calling either the Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-737-1138, or the College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging at 208-736-2122.
• The Bellevue City Council voted to extend the city’s Emergency Powers Ordinance until September. The ordinance grants Mayor Ned Burns several extra capabilities—such as the ability to enforce quarantine laws—in the name of public safety.
• The Ketchum City Council voted unanimously to approve a new master transportation plan, which includes more than $7 million in recommended projects to improve traffic flow, pedestrian facilities and bicycle travel.
• The city of Bellevue passed its first development impact fee ordinance this week, putting the city in a better position to gather funding for infrastructure costs. Impact fees are collected from new developments to pay for impacts and additional burdens to city services.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In