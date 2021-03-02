The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 374 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 171,836. Of those, an estimated 94,936 have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by four today to 1,871.
Blaine County gained four confirmed and one probable case today, according to the health department. Local totals are now 1,963 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 117 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 126,995 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 122,068 have received their first dose and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on Hailey's proposed Croy campground, health-insurance enrollment in Idaho, Sun Valley's 2021-22 ski passes going on sale, and more news from Tuesday, March 2.
• The city of Hailey plans to hold a series of public meetings Thursday and Friday this week to gather input from the community on a proposed campground west of downtown. The proposal earmarked city-owned land out Croy Canyon for the campsite. Another option will be building it in Lions Park, according to a letter addressed to property owners last week.
• Your Health Idaho, the state health-insurance exchange, reopened today for Idahoans still seeking insurance for 2021. Uninsured state residents have until March 31 to enroll in comprehensive health-insurance coverage beginning April 1.
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• Ski passes for the 2021-22 season are now available for purchase from Sun Valley Resort. Season passes come in a range of prices and open up a variety of recreational opportunities on both Bald and Dollar mountains.
• The Spur Foundation, in partnership with the Argyros Performing Arts Center and Dark to Light Productions, is kicking off a weekly nonprofit roundtable series tomorrow night. Each program will highlight a different sector of the local nonprofit community, with panelists from various organizations discussing the impact of COVID-19 and how to move past it.
• Tomorrow is the last day to vote for the both the Idaho Mountain Express’ Woman of the Year and its Best of the Valley contests. Three finalists have been nominated for Woman of the Year. The winner will be featured in the Express’ Valley Woman special section later this month. Click here for details.
In Best of the Valley, locals can vote in myriad categories for their favorite businesses, festivals, restaurants, trails and more. Cast your ballot here.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
