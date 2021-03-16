The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 350 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 176,007. Of those, an estimated 98,026 have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by 19 today to 1,929. Today's was the largest single-day increase to the death toll since Jan. 27.
The health department confirmed five new cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 1,996 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 44 cases in Blaine County.
A total of 202,520 Idahoans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 125,484 state residents have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on a commercial building burning down in Hailey, ISP’s continued investigation into the October deaths of two Bellevue residents, Hailey’s LOT stats, and more news from Tuesday, March 16.
• The Croy Street Exchange Building in Hailey burned down in the early hours of the morning. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at 5:10 a.m., but within 10 minutes, much of the structure had collapsed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Gretel Kauffman and Emily Jones have the full story here.
• The Idaho State Police had no further updates to share on the October deaths of Bellevue residents Ashley Midby and Jared Murphy, according to Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel. ISP is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, though according to Mikel, no determinations have yet been made into whether one wound was self-inflicted.
• Hailey’s local-option tax revenue was down about 37% in February, compared to February 2020. Nearly every category saw drops in LOT receipts, though the city’s short-term rental tax collection saw a 60% year-over-year increase.
• The Ketchum City Council has granted approval for three large-scale annual events to return this summer. The Sun Valley Wellness Festival, Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival and Sun Valley Tour de Force will all be back, having been canceled or shifted to virtual formats in 2020 amid heightened COVID-19 mitigation measures.
