The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted another 556 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 15,822. A total of 126 people have died with the virus—four more than yesterday-- and 4,504 people have recovered. Health officials are monitoring 11,192 active cases.
Blaine County gained another three confirmed cases among residents today, leaving the total at 546 confirmed and 15 probable. Eleven of those are still being monitored by health officials. Elsewhere in the South Central Public Health District, Twin Falls, Minidoka, Gooding and Jerome counties also experienced increases.
In the news today, coronavirus testing and hospitalizations have both increased dramatically in recent weeks, local police discuss a city’s mask mandate and the school district debates its options for the new school year. Here are the top stories from Tuesday, July 21.
• The state is currently testing between 18,000 and 21,000 people per week, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. That amounts to testing roughly 5 percent of Idaho’s population every month. Of those, some 14.5 percent yield a positive result. The total confirmed case count has skyrocketed in July, with health officials monitoring more than 10,000 active cases and coronavirus hospitalizations multiplying week by week.
• Since the Hailey City Council passed an emergency health order at the end of June requiring the use of face coverings in public, the Hailey Police Department has not issued any citations for those breaking the mandate.
Police Chief Steve England said the department’s top priority is educating the public, before enforcing the attached $100 fine against violators.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is meeting tonight to discuss and possibly take action on its re-entry plan for the impending school year, which is supposed to begin on Aug. 17. The board is contemplating three scenarios for in-person versus online learning options, as well as some revisions to the district’s current communicable diseases policy.
• Legal claims against the city of Ketchum have multiplied businesses fight the city’s closure of part of Fourth Street, which they allege occurred without proper notification and has severely damaged revenue. At least two businesses are seeking $500,000 in damages.
• A small wildfire continues to burn three miles west of Stanley Lake. As of Tuesday evening, it had spread to one acre. We'll keep monitoring that, and update our coverage as information comes in. Here's what we know so far.
