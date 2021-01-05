The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,538 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 144,843. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 81,157 active cases.
Meanwhile, twelve more Idahoans have died of COVID-19-related illnesses, raising the death toll to 1,471.
Blaine County did not gain any confirmed cases today, but did gain two probable infections, according to the state, leaving local totals at 1,453 confirmed and 121 probable. Based on the most recent data available, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 163 active cases in Blaine County.
So far, 20,843 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Idaho.
Keep reading for updates on the state’s vaccination plan, the Blaine County School District’s search for a new superintendent, and more top news from Tuesday, Jan. 5.
• State public health officials said they anticipate vaccine rollout initiatives to speed up in the coming weeks, following a slower-than-expected start. If inoculation picks up to the targeted pace, the state expects to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of the year—about 56 percent of Idaho’s population.
• James Foudy and Heather Sanchez—the two candidates to become the Blaine County School District’s next superintendent—will speak in a virtual community forum on Thursday evening, laying out their respective visions for the position and answering questions from the public.
• Yesterday, the Ketchum City Council took the first major step toward approving an interim, one-year ordinance to protect historical and culturally significant buildings in the city. The council will meet again on Monday, Jan. 11, to conduct a public hearing and second reading of the draft ordinance.
• The 158-acre Peregrine Ranch north of Hailey is up for sale with an asking price of $35 million, making it the most expensive hay field in the state. In previous years, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has used Peregrine Ranch to feed wintering elk. The area remains a popular gathering spot for the animals.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
