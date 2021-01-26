The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 160,592. Of those, an estimated 78,246 have recovered.
Health officials consider coronavirus a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,688 Idahoans—seven more than yesterday.
Blaine County gained another six confirmed and five probable cases today, raising local totals to 1,703 confirmed and 174 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 385 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 15,546 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and a further 65,664 state residents have received one shot and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for updates on BCSD potentially resuming fully in-person learning, the impending snow storm, Ketchum’s new Historic Preservation Commission, and more top news from Tuesday, Jan. 26.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to vote on whether to increase in-person learning, beginning with elementary schools. A recent report by the acting superintendent and district principals showed the majority of principals--six of eight, to be exact--would prefer to wait on transitioning to fully in-person learning until after staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Students may get a snow day or two this week, though, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning and forecasting major snowfall between tonight and Friday morning. The Wood River Valley and sections of Custer County could get 24 inches of snow, with 35 mile-per-hour winds predicted for tomorrow. Nonessential travel is discouraged.
• The city of Ketchum is seeking applicants for its newly established Historic Preservation Commission. The five-member commission will consist of a combination of representatives from the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commissions and citizens who “have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in history or historic preservation and/or architecture.”
• The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality presented its proposed $70 million fiscal 2022 budget, including $3 million for ongoing remedial efforts at the Triumph Mine, which continues to discharge contaminated water.
• Local and state unemployment rates continued to fall last month as Idaho’s economy recovers from losses incurred by the pandemic.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
