Another Blaine County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The local death toll is now 15. No further information on the deceased is available at press time Tuesday.
The state reported 13 new confirmed and two probable cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 1,886 confirmed and 186 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 423 cases in Blaine County.
The Department of Health and Welfare reported 437 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 166,095. Of those an estimated 87,505 have recovered.
The state considers coronavirus a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,780 Idahoans, four more than yesterday.
So far, 39,720 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and a further 116,094 have received one dose and are awaiting their second.
Read on for news of Hailey’s extended COVID-19 health order, Sun Valley’s final approval of the Prospector Hill rezone, Bellevue’s commitment to clean energy, and other top news from Tuesday, Feb. 9.
• The Hailey City Council voted unanimously last night to extend its emergency health order and emergency-powers ordinance, renewing existing COVID-19 restrictions. The most significant impact of the council’s decision is on group sizes. Gov. Brad Little expanded group sizes to 50 last week, but as Blaine County experiences the worst case rates in the state, the Hailey City Council opted to cap local gatherings at 10 people.
• The Sun Valley City Council gave the final green light to Sun Valley Company’s application to rezone approximately 75 acres of land at the base of Dollar Mountain and to the east of the ski area. The Prospector Hill area will now be divided into several different zones, including Single-Family Residential and Multi-Family Residential. Sun Valley Company, which owns the land, hasn't announced any development plans.
• The Bellevue City Council last night unanimously passed a resolution to transition to 100 percent clean energy by 2045 and 100 percent clean electricity by 2035. Bellevue joins other governments countywide in pursuing zero carbon energy.
• The Wood River Wolf Project is partnering with local high school students to set up 20 wildlife cameras in remote areas of Blaine County this spring. Motion-activated cameras will provide real-time information on carnivore activity in the valley, allowing project members to alert livestock producers of potential conflicts with predators.
