The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 282 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total since last March to 169,866. Of those, an estimated 92,859 have recovered.
After not reporting any new coronavirus-related deaths between Thursday and Monday, the state death toll rose by 14 today to 1,840.
Blaine County gained one confirmed and three probable cases today, according to the state, raising local totals to 1,938 confirmed and 206 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 288 cases in Blaine County.
So far, 97,272 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 121,889 people have received one dose and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for updates on Ketchum LOT receipts, continued aftershocks from last March’s earthquake, Hailey PD’s 2020 statistical review, and more news from Tuesday, Feb. 23.
• The United States Geological Survey registered almost 150 aftershocks so far this month in central Idaho, all from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Stanley on March 31, 2020. The largest of February’s aftershocks so far clocked in at 3.5.
• Receipts from Ketchum’s local-option taxes were down a little in December, but are trending up over all so far in fiscal year 2021 when compared to the first four months of fiscal 2020—all pre-pandemic.
• Gov. Brad Little tweeted today that the state has, to date, administered 91% of its total COVID-19 vaccine allocation, ranking Idaho “in the top 10 states for getting shots in arms.” He also noted that 40% of the state’s 65-and-older population have received at least one dose. “Great job, Idaho. Keep up the good work,” Little wrote.
• Hailey Police Chief Steve England presented the City Council with the police department’s 2020 statistical review last night. He noted that traffic collisions were down about 40% last year compared to 2019, and DUIs were down 28%.
• Spring is feels like it's around the corner, as temperatures climb into the mid-40s and snow begins to melt. Over the past couple of months, though, our photographer Roland Lane was busy documenting all the highlights of winter recreation throughout the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys.
