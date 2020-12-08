Two more Blaine County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to the state health department, raising the local death toll to nine.
Statewide today, the death toll rose by 19 to 1,074.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded another new highest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases today: 2,012. Today's rise brought the total since March to 113,905, of which health officials continue to monitor an estimated 68,517.
Blaine County gained 25 confirmed and two probable cases today, raising local totals to 1,314 confirmed and 102 probable. According to the most recent data available, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 264 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for news of District 26 Representatives urging a statewide mask mandate, Ketchum’s approach toward a clean energy commitment, efforts to provide free holiday gift baskets to those in need, and more news from Tuesday, Dec. 8.
• District 26 Representatives Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, are urging Idaho Gov. Brad Little to issue a statewide mask requirement, and encouraging residents of Blaine, Gooding, Camas and Lincoln to reach out to the Governor’s Office to echo their call.
• The city of Ketchum looks poised to join Blaine County and Hailey in resolving to achieve various clean energy goals. A discussion during Monday’s City Council yielded no official action, but did see councilors and the mayor voice strong support for the resolution.
• A reminder that the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in part to discuss the possibility of moving students back into a fully in-person learning model, beginning with elementary schools. The meeting’s agenda does not provide specifics of a learning model or a potential timeline.
• Each year, Sun Valley Realtors Give organizes and distributes free holiday baskets to local families in need. Last year, they supported 225 families, but Executive Director Brandee Smith expects demand to increase two to three fold this year. As the charitable group gears up for the busy holiday season, people can help out by making donations.
• The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History is holding a virtual induction ceremony for the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame tonight at 6 p.m. Inductees include Graham Anderson, Dick Dorworth, Sonya Dunfield, Averell Harriman, Bob Jonas, Doran Key, Herman Maricich and Jim Savaria. The event is free to join via Zoom and will be archived for future viewing.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
