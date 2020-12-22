The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,717 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total since March to 132,594. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 79,295 active cases.
The department considers coronavirus a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,313 Idahoans, 12 more than yesterday.
According to the state, Blaine County gained two confirmed and lost one probable case of COVID-19 today, indicating that one probable case was reclassified. Local totals are now 1,416 confirmed and 117 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 196 active cases in Blaine County.
Meanwhile, a total of 5,665 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Idaho.
Keep reading for updates on allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, Hailey’s local-option tax revenue, Idaho’s unemployment rate and more top news from Tuesday, Dec. 22.
• Two Idaho health-care workers experienced severe allergic reactions after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Department of Health Welfare reported. Both people had a known history of severe reactions to injectable medication. One has already recovered and one was hospitalized but was expected to be discharged today.
The department noted that such reactions are extremely rare and clinical trials of the vaccine indicate little risk to most people.
• The city of Hailey collected $522,822 in local-option tax revenue stemming from sales activity in fiscal 2020, marking a 24 percent drop compared to fiscal 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic taking its toll.
• Idaho’s unemployment rate continued to fall in November, down 7 percentage points from the historic high of 11.8 percent in April, as the state economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonfarm payrolls regained 6,200 jobs last month.
• The Hailey City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department Monday authorizing the city to receive nearly $500,000 in federal funding for its planned Croy-to-Quigley bike and pedestrian path south of Curtis Park.
• The federal Centers for Disease Control released a series of recommendations and guidelines for safely celebrating the holidays this year, strongly encouraging people to only pursue in-person celebrations with members of their own household.
For more local and regional news, look for a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
