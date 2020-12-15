The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,802 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 124,019. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 74,735 active cases.
The state COVID-19-related death toll rose by 20 today to a total of 1,214.
Blaine County gained eight confirmed and one probable case today, according to the state, raising local totals to 1,379 confirmed and 115 probable. As of the most recent update, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 251 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for updates on the first coronavirus vaccinations in Idaho, a controversial cell tower in the Sawtooth Valley and other top news from Tuesday, Dec. 15.
• The first shipments of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer have arrived in Idaho. Dr. Russ McUne of Rexburg became the first person in the state to get vaccinated. By midday today, 38 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Idaho. The state Department of Health and Welfare has added a new vaccination tracking metric to its COVID-19 informational dashboard, which will be updated regularly. As in other states, health-care professionals and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities will be prioritized to receive the vaccination.
• The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has rejected petitions from the Idaho Conservation League and the Sawtooth Historical and Interpretive Association to hold a public hearing on a controversial plan to build an AT&T cell tower in the Sawtooth Valley. Several groups—including the Custer County commissioners and Sawtooth Search and Rescue—have objected to the proposed tower, which would dwarf the surrounding trees and obstruct views of the Sawtooth wilderness.
• Last night, the Hailey City Council ratified 13 nominations to various boards and committees, appointing and reappointing representatives to the Hailey Public Library Board, the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency Board, the Hailey/Wood River Fire Protection District Joint Fire Board, Sun Valley Air Service Board, Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission and the Hailey Tree Committee.
• Property taxes are due on Monday, Dec. 21. Payments can be made via cash, check, money order, credit or debit card, or electronic check. Payments not made on time will be subject to a 2 percent late fee and 12 percent interest per annum charge, per Idaho Code.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
