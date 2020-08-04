The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted a further 559 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today. That raises the total to 22,234, of which health officials are still monitoring 14,149. The health department considered COVID-19 a contributing factor in 10 more deaths since yesterday, leaving the death toll at 210.
The state Department of Health and Welfare counted one more confirmed case for Blaine County, increasing the total to 556. However, the South Central Public Health District reported 556 cases in Blaine yesterday, so there appears to be some discrepancies between the two agencies.
Meanwhile, Ketchum has tightened mask rules for city officials and the Department of Fish and Game looks towards elk and grouse. Here those and more top news stories from Tuesday, Aug. 4.
• The Ketchum City Council held a marathon five-hour meeting last night, debating several pressing topics. One of the more controversial items on the agenda was the city’s recent mask mandate and its application to city officials in council chambers. In particular, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw had argued that, according to the language of the health order, he was not required to wear a mask in council chambers as the chambers did not qualify as a public space if the public were not invited inside.
Last night, the city council put that debate to rest by requiring all government employees and members of the public to wear face coverings during all public meetings in the chamber. The rule extends to the City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission, Arts Commission and Traffic Authority.
• Also during that meeting, the city council addressed the controversial closure of Fourth Street to traffic, which has resulted in a series of lawsuits by business owners against the city. In light of mounting legal claims, the city council opted to reopen part, but not all of the closed section. The stretch of Fourth Street between Leadville and East Avenues will remain closed to automobile traffic, creating a pedestrian corridor. The section between East and Walnut Avenues will reopen.
Alejandra Buitrago has more on that here. For coverage of other Ketchum City Council topics, including the fiscal year 2021 budget, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Mountain Express.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued kill permits to land owners in an effort to reduce severe crop damage caused by elk in the Wood River and Magic Valley regions. According to the agency, elk have sought out food, water and shelter on farmland as a result of ongoing severe drought conditions.
• Speaking of drought conditions, the Big Wood River in Ketchum has once again broken a low-flow record. U.S. Geological Survey data indicated a new all-time low for Aug. 3. Low winter snowpack and severe drought have caused many new year-over-year low flows for the Big Wood this summer.
• Fish and Game has proposed a two-day sage grouse hunting season for mid-September. Hunting the birds is heavily restricted in much of the state as populations in some areas continue to struggle. Under the proposal, hunting will be allowed in Blaine County, but not in very many other areas of Idaho.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
