The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another 405 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 30,475. More than a third of those are in Ada County.
The state death toll rose by 12 overnight to 326.
The health department confirmed one more case of coronavirus among Blaine County residents today. That leaves local totals at 578 confirmed and 18 probable.
In other news, crews have fully contained a nearby wildfire and officials issued a new health warning for Mormon Reservoir. Here’s more on those stories and other top stories from Tuesday, Aug. 25.
• Two weeks after issuing a health warning for the waters of Cedar Creek and Thorn Creek Reservoirs, the South Central Public Health District has added Mormon Reservoir to the list. Harmful algal bloom found in the water south of Fairfield contains toxins that can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate skin and eyes, according to a district spokesperson.
• The Muldoon Fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest was 100 percent contained as of this morning. Since Sunday, Aug. 16, the blaze had grown to 374 acres and required nearly 100 firefighters as well as several engines and helicopters to contain.
Just before, though, crews were called out to another fire in about the same area. The Bartlett Fire was only a tenth of an acre and is being monitored by firefighters.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a new Red Flag warning for the area today, indicating severe fire danger.
• With a week and a half remaining until the deadline, no one has yet filed to run for office in Bellevue--not even the incumbents, according to the city clerk. The mayor’s seat and three city council spots are up for grabs. Candidates must file by Sept. 4 to run in the Nov. 3 elections.
• A historic building in Ketchum is slated for demolition in October, according to a notice from the Ketchum Planning and Building Department. Currently, the 0.13-acre lot on which the building sits is listed for $1.3 million.
Property owners within 300 feet of the building—located at the corner of Second Street and Leadville Avenue—are invited to comment on the proposal for destruction.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to represent Zone 2, which covers east Hailey. The seat became vacant at the beginning of the month when former Trustee Kelly Green announced her resignation.
To apply, contact board clerk Vicki Pitcairn at 208-578-5003 or vpitcairn@blaineschools.org.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
