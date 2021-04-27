The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 289 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 187,014. Of those, an estimated 106,527 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by six today to 2,040.
Blaine County gained four confirmed cases today, leaving local totals at 2,124 confirmed and 233 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 30 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 465,462 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 129,314 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on a Bellevue deputy’s viral internet controversy, more BCSD administrators stepping down, Big Wood River Basin drought conditions, and more news from Tuesday, April 27.
• A formal complaint has been filed by a citizen against Bellevue Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester, who has gone viral on the internet after posting a video to TikTok. In the video, Silvester pretends to ask basketball star LeBron James about how he should respond to the attempted stabbing of a black man by another black man. The video appears to be mock James’ response to a recent fatal police shooting.
• The Blaine County School District announced today that Wood River High School Principal John Pearce and Transportation Supervisor Lance Doby will step down from their positions at the end of the school year to pursue other career opportunities. The news means that a total of seven administrators are leaving the BCSD this year.
• The Big Wood River Basin is in the midst of continued, serious drought conditions, having received about half the precipitation it normally does in an average April. According to researchers from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, larger wildfires are more likely to occur as these conditions persist.
Emily Jones has more information.
• Idaho Gives—a big annual push for charitable giving to Idaho nonprofits—kicks off Thursday. Usually just a single day, this year’s donation drive will keep active until May 6, reflecting an increased need of support to the nonprofit sector amid COVID-19.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
