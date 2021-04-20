The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 238 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 185,465. Of those, an estimated 104,969 have recovered.
The state reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll remains 2,022.
Blaine County gained three new cases today, leaving local totals at 2,108 confirmed and 229 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 40 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 420,540 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 153,546 state residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on Ketchum’s COVID-19 restrictions, Hailey’s plans to renovate River Street, and more news from Tuesday, April 20.
• After some discussion, but no official vote on the matter, the Ketchum City Council opted not to approve a new proposal that would relax various COVID-19-related rules in the city. Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he would table the matter for a month.
• The city of Hailey is holding a public hearing today to share final design plans for a major renovation River Street. The project spans a four-block, 0.3-mile section of the street, and proposes to install a curb, gutter, bike lanes, ADA-compliant sidewalks, landscaping and angled parking spaces.
• The Ketchum City Council unanimously approved a $1,479,000 contract with Core Construction to remodel the building at 191 Fifth St. W., which is slated to become the new site of the Ketchum City Hall.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission last night gave the green light to design plans for a 21-unit apartment project next to the Airport Inn. The project proposes two three-story buildings on Fourth Avenue.
