The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 430 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 34,617. The state coronavirus death toll rose by one to 407. An estimated 17,599 patients have recovered.
According to the state, Blaine County did not gain any new confirmed cases since yesterday, though the local probable case count rose by one. That leaves county totals at 590 confirmed and 19 probable, of which officials consider fewer than 10 active.
• The South Central Public Health District updated its COVID-19 Regional Risk Summary today for the first time since Aug. 27. Today, as before, Blaine County’s risk level is considered minimal, as is Lincoln’s. Cassia’s risk level has been reduced to minimal from moderate. Camas County’s level headed in the other direction, jumping to moderate risk. Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls County all remained at a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The next expected update is scheduled for Sept. 24.
• Thanks to more accurate mapping, federal incident management system InciWeb is now reporting the Grouse Fire at 3,680 acres, down from an initially reported 5,700 acres. As of the most recent update, the fire is zero percent contained and 135 personnel are battling the blaze. Full containment is not estimated until Thursday, Oct. 1.
• The Sun Valley City Council passed two ordinances last week. The first amends the city’s zoning map to make way for the construction of a subdivision on the so-called Sunshine parcel in Elkhorn Village. The second implements strict lighting rules to comply with the Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. During last week’s meeting, the council also voted unanimously to join a county-wide effort to create a safe environment for wildlife.
• The Harriman Hotel project has received another validated building permit. The consistently stalled construction project marking the southern entry to Ketchum managed to demonstrate the level of progress required by the city’s planning and building director by the Aug. 31 deadline. Excavation of the site began in 2016 and, since then, it has remained little more than a pit. The estimated completion date of the hotel is still December 2021.
COVID RISK MINIMAL, yet the mask -q - rade , planned demic continues.
Follow the science....cough cough. The state and health district, using multiple science and health metrics, including from local doctors and hospitals, does not know as much as folks like our school board and recently appointed District Athletic "Czar". Instead, they follow Harvard's single computerized metric of daily confirmed cases per ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND. Camas County has a population of 1,000. You would not pass Stats 101 at CSI, let alone Harvard, if you applied a model of cases per 100,000 to a population of 1,000. It is statistically irrelevant. According to Harvard, Camas was red last week & the entire county needed to be locked down. This week they are green and are on track for containment. Camas has had 4 cases since the pandemic began. Yep, that is sound science, and we should make decisions on OUR kids well being based on a model that is NOT scale-able to our area just because the board and athletic czar get a virtue buzz from the word Harvard. They are using one metric that does not apply to our population vs state and local health leaders using MULTIPLE metrics, as well as having some skin in the game. The health district has offices in all of the counties in our district. Feet on the ground. They know what is going on in our area. According to the science, Blaine County is green and has been for a month, yet our kids are only getting 40% of their education and going to school 2 days a week while other schools in our area are in school full time and have been for up to 4 weeks. According to the science our kids should be able to compete in all team sports, yet our Athletic Czar over rides sound science to apply a statistically irrelevant model that punishes our kids. Follow the science? Nope, more like follow the narrative. Prove me wrong. Show me the science. Where is the transparency? I will show you privileged people making decisions based on politics, emotion, and the ability to flex their virtuous ego. This hurts ALL of our kids. Especially those kids who are stuck between a rock and a hard place which our district has completely turned their backs on. Shouldn't their future be more important than a sickness that has a survival rate of over 99% and even with the summer spike continues to drop? Where is that science and why is not part of decisions that we make for the greater good of our younger generations? This is not March, it is September and we are pretending that their has been no science for 6 months.
