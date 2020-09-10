Bariteau Hole

Developer Jack Bariteau was able to demonstrate the required amount of progress on his Harriman Hotel project to receive another validated building permit.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 430 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 34,617. The state coronavirus death toll rose by one to 407. An estimated 17,599 patients have recovered.

According to the state, Blaine County did not gain any new confirmed cases since yesterday, though the local probable case count rose by one. That leaves county totals at 590 confirmed and 19 probable, of which officials consider fewer than 10 active.

Read on for updates on the Grouse Fire, local COVID-19 risk levels and more top news from Thursday, Sept. 10.

• The South Central Public Health District updated its COVID-19 Regional Risk Summary today for the first time since Aug. 27. Today, as before, Blaine County’s risk level is considered minimal, as is Lincoln’s. Cassia’s risk level has been reduced to minimal from moderate. Camas County’s level headed in the other direction, jumping to moderate risk. Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls County all remained at a moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The next expected update is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Click here to read over the health district’s risk summary.

• Thanks to more accurate mapping, federal incident management system InciWeb is now reporting the Grouse Fire at 3,680 acres, down from an initially reported 5,700 acres. As of the most recent update, the fire is zero percent contained and 135 personnel are battling the blaze. Full containment is not estimated until Thursday, Oct. 1.

Click here for an update on the Grouse Fire and the smaller Leggit Fire.

• The Sun Valley City Council passed two ordinances last week. The first amends the city’s zoning map to make way for the construction of a subdivision on the so-called Sunshine parcel in Elkhorn Village. The second implements strict lighting rules to comply with the Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. During last week’s meeting, the council also voted unanimously to join a county-wide effort to create a safe environment for wildlife.

Alejandra Buitrago has more on the meeting here.

• The Harriman Hotel project has received another validated building permit. The consistently stalled construction project marking the southern entry to Ketchum managed to demonstrate the level of progress required by the city’s planning and building director by the Aug. 31 deadline. Excavation of the site began in 2016 and, since then, it has remained little more than a pit. The estimated completion date of the hotel is still December 2021.

Buitrago has an update on the development here.

For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.

