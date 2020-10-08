The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another 673 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 46,426. Coronavirus was considered a contributing factor in three more deaths since yesterday. That leaves Idaho's death toll at 503.
Blaine County gained another three confirmed and one probable case overnight, according to the state. That brings local totals to 683 confirmed and 36 probable. As of last night, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 59 active cases in Blaine County.
The Health District updated its COVID-19 transmission risk assessment system today. The system rates risk on a four-point scale for seven of the district's eight counties (Blaine County opted out, favoring the system developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute). The Health District rated Lincoln County at a moderate risk and all others at a high risk today.
Keep reading for more on a proposed Camas County airport, the Stanley-Redfish trail, Ketchum’s budget and more top news items from Thursday, Oct. 8.
• Following contentious debates in a widely attended Camas County Planning and Zoning meeting on Sept. 22, P&Z commissioners voted 3-1 to approve the applications by Ix-Nay Investment Trust, paving the way for the construction of a private airport near Fairfield, pending final approval from the Camas County Board of Commissioners.
The airport, backed by anonymous applicants under the Ix-Nay moniker, would include an 8,500 foot runway and have the capacity to land a Boeing 737-800.
• Completion of the 4.5-mile multi-use Stanley-Redfish trail will have to wait until next spring. Though the U.S. Forest Service had initially hoped to finish the project this autumn, final surfacing will have to wait until a retaining wall along part of the trail is finished. Project manager Matt Phillips said the delay was “unfortunate,” but believes the final product will be worth the wait.
• The Ketchum City Council issued final approval to pay more than half a million dollars to three Wood River Valley agencies to cover contracts for services provided to Ketchum residents. Mountain Rides Transport Authority received the largest contract, followed by the Blaine County Housing Authority and Sun Valley Economic Development.
• The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input as it considers expanding e-bike access to public trails, roads and grasslands. Public comment on this subject must be submitted by email or post by Monday, Oct. 26.
• In case you missed it, yesterday’s Candidates’ Forum is available to watch in its entirety on YouTube. The Mountain Express moderated live discussions with candidates for District 26 House Seat B, the District 26 Senate seat and the Blaine County Commissioners.
Good lord there are a lot of people living here now. This whole valley has changed. RIP WRV.
Just pay your over priced taxes and welcome everyone from California And Washington into your neighborhood as the move into your friends houses that had to move away to afford rent , Wrv is just new you’ve people and not old priks
