Idaho's COVID-19 case count continued to climb today, with the state Department of Health and Welfare adding another 513 confirmed and probable cases, leaving the total at 42,561. The state counted another three coronavirus-related deaths overnight, raising the death toll to 472.
According to the state, Blaine County gained four more confirmed cases today, for a total of 655 confirmed and 32 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 51 active cases in Blaine County, but the district had not updated its numbers today by the time of this article's publication.
Keep reading for updates on the Bowe Bergdahl case, lifted fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest and other top stories from Thursday, Oct. 1.
• Former Blaine County resident Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has lost two appeals in military courts, may yet see his convictions for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy overturned on the grounds that the trial judge had reason to curry favor with President Donald Trump, who had called Bergdahl “a dirty, rotten traitor” deserving conviction.
According to a petition for reconsideration of the decision filed by Bergdahl’s lawyer Eugene Fidell earlier this month, the appeal was unfairly decided for several reasons. Most notably, the judge who initially sentenced Bergdahl applied to become a federal immigration judge under the Executive Branch on the same day he accepted Bergdahl’s guilty pleas, and the only writing sample he submitted with his job application was the order denying Bergdahl’s motion for dismissal based on Trump’s comments against him.
• The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District and Sawtooth National Forest jointly terminated Stage 1 fire restrictions on Wednesday in the Sawtooth North Zone, citing cooler temperatures and lower wildfire risk.
The decision comes as crews make progress containing wildfires on the Sawtooth National Forest. The 2,285-acre Trap Fire near Stanley is 100 percent contained. As of Thursday morning, the 89,847-acre Badger Fire near Oakley was 91 percent contained.
• The extended Idaho state income tax return deadline is Oct. 15. Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file will need to send in their return and full payment by that date. The Idaho State Tax Commission is expecting about 45,000 individuals to file income tax returns this month.
• A small coalition of Lincoln County residents has come together to spearhead an effort to get a countywide youth community center off the ground. In a county where more than 60 percent of children are eligible for a free or reduced lunch at school—and many parents commute up to an hour each day to work in Twin Falls or the Wood River Valley—an after-school center to provide support and constructive activities to local kids is needed, organizers say. To make that dream a reality, Lincoln residents are rolling up their sleeves and getting the work done themselves.
• The elections are looming, so the Idaho Mountain Express is getting ready for its annual Candidates' Forum (normally known as Pizza & Politics). The program will be online this year, but the objective remains the same: to give the voting public an opportunity to see and hear from local candidates. The forum will focus on candidates for District 26 Senate and House Seat B, as well as Blaine County Commissioner, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, via Zoom.
This is a nonpartisan event and takes the form of a discussion, rather than a heated debate. Email Allison Kindred at akindred@mtexpress.com to learn more, register, or submit questions for candidates. (Questions must be phrased for one particular seat, but in such a way that all candidates for that seat can answer.)
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
