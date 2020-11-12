The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,158 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 78,279. Of those, health officials are monitoring an estimated 43,426 active cases.
The state has reported a total of 749 coronavirus-related deaths, adding 16 more to yesterday's total.
In Blaine County, the state counted another 17 confirmed cases and one probable for a total of 990 confirmed and 64 probable. As of Tuesday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 170 cases in Blaine County, but the Health District has not updated its data since then.
Blaine County updated its COVID-19 transmission risk assessment today, reflecting that the county is still at a “critical” risk level.
Keep reading for more on St. Luke’s Health System canceling elective surgeries due to COVID-19, the valley’s economic outlook heading into winter, the high school winter sports plan and more top news from Thursday, Nov. 12.
• A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state has prompted the entire St. Luke’s Health System to put a pause on scheduling certain elective surgeries and procedures. The decision will go into effect Monday, Nov. 16, and remain in place at least until Friday, Dec. 25—Christmas Day.
The pause applies to all St. Luke’s facilities, but will play out slightly differently in certain areas. Hospitals in Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley and Nampa are canceling all impacted elective surgeries and procedures already scheduled. Those in McCall, Mountain Home and the Wood River Valley will not cancel any currently scheduled appointments.
• Sun Valley Economic Development held its annual Economic Summit this week, offering analysis of how the coronavirus has influenced the Wood River Valley economy so far and how winter tourism is likely to unfold. Event leaders noted an unexpectedly robust summer tourism season alongside drops in local-option tax revenue and hotel bookings to paint a mixed outlook for the coming ski season.
• One thing the ski industry should be able to bank on this year is above-normal snowfall this month, which could lay the necessary groundwork for prolonged snow coverage, according to forecasters.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees narrowly approved a winter athletics competition protocol on Tuesday, which will allow high school boys and girls basketball teams to resume practice as early as tomorrow. Under the new plan—drafted by Carey High School Athletic Director Lee Jay Cook—Blaine County schools will be allowed to practice while in the “critical” COVID-19 risk designation, and while in the “high” designation will be able to play teams from other areas with a “high” risk. Attendance at games will be heavily limited.
• After several weeks of hard work, Minidoka Ranger District crews have finally completed restoration of a number of trails damaged by the Badger Fire, which burned more than 90,000 acres in Twin Falls and Cassia counties throughout September and October. According to a Sawtooth National Forest spokesperson, trail repair could be “instrumental” in minimizing post-fire erosion and soil movement.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
