The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 166 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 188,601. The state reported one COVID-19-related death today, raising the death toll to 2,053.
Blaine County gained no new cases today, keeping local totals at 2,133 confirmed and 235 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 33 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 516,449 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 97,994 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for the latest from the Idaho Legislature, the Health District’s updated regional COVID-19 risk summary, and Fish and Game’s plans to relocate elk from the Little Camas region.
• Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, has joined other members of her party in calling for the Idaho Legislature to wrap up its 2021 session. In a statement sent to constituents yesterday, Stennett called for immediate adjournment of the session, which is on track to be the longest in state history.
• The South Central Public Health District has, for only the second time ever, listed all eight of its counties at a “minimal” risk of COVID-19 transmission, based on data collected between April 18 and May 1.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is preparing to trap and relocate a number of elk that have been feeding on crops in the Little Camas region. The department carried out a similar operation in October to alleviate crop deprivation.
• Trail Creek Road has now reopened after its annual winter closure. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office thanked the county Road and Bridge Department for its hard work to reopen Trail Creek pass “earlier than usual” this year.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
