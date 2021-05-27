Blaine County deemed its COVID-19 transmission risk “moderate” once again on its risk assessment dashboard. The positive test rate for the county rose slightly from last week to 0.69%, with 3.1 average new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents reported. See tomorrow’s paper for more information on the local COVID-19 situation.
Keep reading for updates on the local housing crisis, the firing of Bellevue Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester, Hailey’s improving LOT receipts and more news from Thursday, May 27.
• The Blaine County Housing Authority signed a resolution yesterday to decry the “unprecedented increase” in housing costs throughout the Wood River Valley, urging the community to take action. The median rental rate for a two-bedroom apartment in Blaine County is now $2,000.
• Bellevue Deputy Marshal Nate Silvester has been fired from his position following a series of policy violations allegedly committed during the week of May 20 while he was on duty. Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns did not specify the exact incidents, but said they had “nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online.” Silvester recently gained national attention for a viral video posted to TikTok.
• Hailey’s local-option tax revenue for April 2021 surpassed the amount collected in April 2019, pre-pandemic. Compared to April 2020, when the local economy was hardest-hit by COVID-19, overall revenue saw a 118% increase.
• This weekend is recognized as the beginning of what the Idaho Transportation Department refers to as the “100 Deadliest Days”—a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that typically sees a dramatic increase in the number of fatal car crashes across the state.
• The city of Ketchum has hired six new employees, including some in senior positions at City Hall.
