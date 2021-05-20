Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk was declared “minimal” by the South Central Public Health District today and “moderate” by the county’s own estimation. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express for the full story on local coronavirus rates.
Meanwhile, keep reading for updates on vaccine administration, a water warning from the DEQ, mountain lion activity and more news from Thursday, May 20.
• St. Luke’s Wood River will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at its Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey starting Monday. All Idahoans aged 12 and up are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, though minors need consent from a parent or guardian.
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water-health caution for Penny Lake just west of Ketchum, where two dogs fell ill and one died after playing in the water. DEQ staff have yet to determine exactly what toxin caused the illnesses and death.
• Mountain lions have been uncharacteristically active during daylight hours in Ketchum and Sun Valley lately. Though no serious conflicts have yet been reported, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is urging residents to be very conscious of their surroundings while out and about.
• Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has announced her intentions to run for the Idaho governor’s office in 2022. She and Gov. Little have clashed throughout the pandemic, with McGeachin openly criticizing the governor’s handling of the situation. Little has not yet indicated whether he will run for re-election.
Gretel Kauffman has the story.
• The nationwide Carry the Load event to support veterans and first responders is coming to Ketchum this weekend. On Sunday, locals can join in for a walk alongside the nonprofit relay team.
• The nationwide Carry the Load event to support veterans and first responders is coming to Ketchum this weekend. On Sunday, locals can join in for a walk alongside the nonprofit relay team.
