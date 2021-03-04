The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 299 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on today, raising the total to 172,587. Of those, an estimated 95,524 have recovered.
The state reported no new coronavirus-related fatalities Thursday, leaving the death toll at 1,876.
The health department confirmed four new cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 1,973 confirmed and 211 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 119 local cases. Blaine County updated its COVID-19 transmission risk assessment today, once again reflecting a "high" risk.
As of today, 142,414 Idahoans have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine and are considered fully inoculated. A further 122,038 have received their first shot and await their second.
• The South Central Public Health District confirmed Blaine County’s 17th coronavirus-related death last night. The victim was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. She was affiliated with a long-term care facility and was not hospitalized prior to her death.
• Ketchum man Timothy Semones has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for wire fraud, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. He'll also be required to pay $3 million restitution to the victim, his former employer, as well as pay a $5,000 fine and submit to three years of supervised release. An FBI investigation determined Semones had transferred $3 million from his employer into personal bank accounts to finance construction of a home on Lake Creek Drive north of Ketchum.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is advising residents of southern and central Idaho to temporarily remove bird feeders due to a suspected salmonella outbreak among the state’s birds. The disease can prove highly fatal and spreads quickly via feeders.
• Hailey saw a 177% increase in the approval of new residential units in 2020 compared to 2019. Nearly half of those units are part of the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community project, which is still under construction.
• Mountain Rides Transportation Authority has asked the city of Ketchum to consider providing financial support for a new nonemergency medical bus service between the Wood River Valley and Twin Falls. An eight-week pilot program to launch and test the service is planned to commence April 5.
