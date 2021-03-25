The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 343 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 178,887. Of those, an estimated 99,869 have recovered. Roughly 10% of all Idahoans have now contracted coronavirus.
The state reported two coronavirus-related death today, leaving the death toll at 1,954.
Blaine County gained just one case today, raising local totals to 2,026 confirmed and 209 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 50 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 252,665 state residents are considered fully inoculated against COVID-19. A further 153,936 Idahoans have received one dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk, Idaho’s tax extension, closing day on Dollar Mountain and more news from Thursday, March 25.
• Blaine County updated its COVID-19 risk assessment today, indicating “moderate” risk and an increased case rate. Meanwhile, the South Central Public Health District—analyzing a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average—rated Blaine and the seven other counties in its jurisdiction all at the “minimal” risk level.
• The Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an application to build a private airstrip south of Stanley next week. Michael and Amanda Boren are requesting a conditional-use permit for the proposed airstrip just off state Highway 75. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.
• The Idaho State Tax Commission has extended Idaho’s income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17, keeping in line with a recent change to the federal tax deadline. The new deadline also applies to property tax relief programs.
• Sun Valley Resort has confirmed that Sunday, March 28, will be the last day of skiing and snowboarding on Dollar Mountain, and on the Seattle Ridge area of Bald Mountain. Meanwhile, tomorrow is the last day of the season to enjoy Hailey’s Rotarun ski area.
• The Bellevue Marshal's Office last week welcomed its newest deputy, 21-year-old Daisy Perez. So far, she hasn't had any incidences to respond to. “It’s been kind of quiet, but I’m not complaining,” Perez said. “That will surely change as I move forward in my career.”
Read the story by Tony Evans here.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In