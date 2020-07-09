An additional 459 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 saw the statewide total rise to 9,428 on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Of those, 3,022 people have recovered. One hundred people have now died with the virus in Idaho.
One more resident of Blaine County tested positive for the virus since yesterday, leaving local totals at 533 confirmed and 13 probable cases. Twelve of those are being monitored by health officials. Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, Gooding and Lincoln counties also saw increases today, meaning that once again only Camas County was without a rise in the South Central Public Health District.
Amid those rising case counts, the governor made an announcement earlier today regarding Idaho’s continuing reopening. Locally, the main talk of the town today focused on various local face mask requirements. Here are the top news stories from Thursday, July 9.
• Earlier this evening, the Sun Valley City Council followed in the footsteps of Hailey, Ketchum and Blaine County in passing an emergency health order requiring the use of face masks in public settings. We’ll have more information on that as the story develops.
• Gov. Brad Little announced earlier today that Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the coronavirus rebound plan for at least another two weeks. While all businesses remain open and crowds are permitted to gather, official health guidelines are still in place.
Little and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn explained that recent rises in positive cases meant Idaho failed to meet the criteria to advance beyond Stage 4.
• With Ketchum and Blaine County now following Hailey’s lead in mandating the use of face masks in public, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols both jurisdictions, has outlined its plans to enforce the new ordinances.
• On the topic of masks, St. Luke’s Wood River emergency physician Dr. Deb Robertson spoke to our Emily Jones to help clear up some myths and misconceptions about wearing face coverings. In particular, some have suggested that wearing masks may cause life-threatening buildups of carbon dioxide. Dr. Robertson pointed out that surgeons wear masks for hours and hours on end while performing high-stress, intricate surgeries.
• Much of Blaine, Custer and Camas counties remain under severe drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Water users in the northern part of the Bellevue Triangle have already been impacted by drought conditions, which may continue to cause damage to crops and pastures throughout the summer.
• The Hispanic LatinUS Taskforce is teaming up with the Wood River Valley chapter of NAMI for a screening of the documentary “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops” and an associated discussion of how the “crisis intervention team” policing model can help officers and citizens alike in high stress situations, especially when dealing with someone with a mental illness.
The screening is tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in person at Hop Porter Park and online.
For more top local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time or pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express.
Hawaii did it right. 14 day quarantine requirement for visitors. And look at the numbers for HI vs ID.
HI - 1076 Cases, 19 deaths.
ID - 9004 Cases, 98 deaths.
Yet compare the numbers with folks driving recklessly and killing folks . Yup way higher 👍🏻
It's true. Or, Chicago or Baltimore on a weekend.
