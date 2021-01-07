The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,067 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total since March to 147,173. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 81,878 active cases.
Officials also counted another 29 coronavirus-related deaths in the state today, raising the Idaho death toll to 1,517.
Blaine County gained four confirmed and seven probable cases today, according to the state, raising local totals to 1,464 confirmed and 128 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 168 active cases in Blaine County.
Blaine County increased its coronavirus transmission risk assessment today to "high." See tomorrow's paper for more on that.
So far, 25,416 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Idaho.
Keep reading for updates on a fatal accident on Baldy, increased traffic at the airport, a new hotel opening in Hailey and more news from Thursday, Jan. 7.
• A man in his 50s died on Sunday, Dec. 20, after sustaining fatal injuries on Baldy’s Cut Off ski run, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel confirmed on Thursday. Mikel could not disclose the man's identity or cause of death, but did say he was an out of state visitor.
• Friedman Memorial Airport saw a 5 percent increase to takeoffs and landings last month compared to December 2019, and thanks to its new instrument approach system, faced far fewer diversions and cancellations amid snowy weather.
• The new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites in Hailey will officially open its doors tomorrow following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include optional tours of the new 74-room hotel.
• The city of Bellevue’s development impact fees could soon kick into operation once Planning and Zoning commissioners are appointed next week by the City Council to fill the role of a development impact fee advisory committee.
• Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, the Idaho Mountain Express will require subscriptions to read most of its online material. Readers will be able to access five free stories a month, and some areas of the website—including breaking news, COVID-19 updates (such as this Roundup) and obituaries—will remain free. The Express Board of Directors made this decision in response to technological changes and high demand for local news, according to Publisher Pam Morris. The print paper will remain free.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
