Another Blaine County resident has died of coronavirus-related illness, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. The latest was a man in his 50s, according to South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily. He had underlying conditions and was hospitalized prior to his death, Bodily said. He was not affiliated with a long-term care facility.
His death marks the 14th due to COVID-19 in Blaine County since the pandemic began. It was one of 27 statewide today, according to the department, leaving the Idaho total at 1,591.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another 904 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 153,358. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 82,307 active cases.
Blaine County gained 16 more confirmed and one more probable case of the virus today, raising local totals to 1,534 confirmed and 141 probable. This is the second day in a row the state has confirmed 16 new cases in the county. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 228 active cases in Blaine County.
As of Thursday evening, 37,777 Idahoans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 8,859 have received both shots.
Keep reading for updates on Idaho’s 2021 legislative session, regional COVID-19 risk and the vaccine rollout, Hailey’s clean energy commitment, and more top news from Thursday, Jan. 14.
• In the first week of the Idaho's legislative session, state lawmakers have brought forth several COVID-19-related bills and resolutions seeking to limit the powers of the governor, end the current state of emergency, lift restrictions on public gatherings, block the governor’s ability to initiate future shelter-in-place orders, and make several other changes in light of recent events.
• Blaine County remained at the overall “high” risk level for COVID-19 transmission based on the county’s own risk assessment model, which was updated today with data from Jan. 3-9. As the risk level remains “high,” local health organizations are ramping up vaccination efforts.
• The Hailey City Council signed off on a cooperative agreement with Idaho Power to support the city’s new sustainability goals, though only after some debate over the wording of the agreement. Councilmembers objected to a sentence Idaho Power included in the deal formalizing the city’s support for the company’s hotly debated redundant power line along state Highway 75--something Councilman Juan Martinez described as an "underhanded" maneuver to garner the city's backing.
• The city of Bellevue will take ownership of interior streets at the forthcoming Strahorn subdivision, though some city councilmembers expressed hesitation, noting the city does not have the “healthiest” budget for streets.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In