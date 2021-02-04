The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 402 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 164,565. Of those, an estimated 84,824 have recovered.
Idaho's COVID-19-related death toll decreased by one today, although the reason for this is unclear at this time. The total is now 1,747.
Blaine County gained 13 confirmed and one probable case today, raising local totals to 1,835 confirmed and 183 probable. Of those, the South Central Public Health District is still monitoring 427.
As of Thursday, 29,012 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 91,575 have received one dose and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for updates on Hailey's new proposed immigration resolution, avalanche danger in the area, ISP upping highway patrols, and more news from Thursday, Feb. 4.
• Hailey Mayor Martha Burke is putting forth a new resolution that would prevent city staff—including police officers—from using “city funds, resources, personnel, time, or labor” to enforce civil and federal immigration laws. Effectively, city staff could not inquire after a person’s immigration status “unless necessary to investigate criminal activity.” The City Council will consider the resolution in a public meeting on Monday.
• Avalanche danger in and around the Wood River Valley remains considerable as recent light snowfall adds stress to already-unstable snowpack from last week’s major snowstorm. Avalanche Specialist Chris Lundy offered many insights into safe practices and precautions backcountry athletes should follow.
• Idaho State Police has upped highway patrols across the state to look for aggressive drivers as part of an education and enforcement campaign. According to ISP, aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all collisions in Idaho, and was a factor in more than one-third of all fatal crashes last year.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission tabled until further notice a set of urban-infill proposals following three hours of discussion. The owners of L.L. Green’s Hardware and Silver Creek Ford had worked together to develop proposals for a new car dealership, hardware store and a number of condominiums at the northern gateway to the city.
• St. Luke’s Wood River has scheduled a number of virtual community Brown Bag Talks to educate and inform the public about COVID-19 vaccines. Talks will be presented in English and Spanish in the coming weeks.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
